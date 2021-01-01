Glue makes your manual data tasks quick and repeatable.
Glue is a drag and drop tool that helps you create data workflows. We have pre-built components to input, output, join, transform and explore your data. You can also build and customize your own components to take full control of the process.
Features
Drag and Drop
Drag and drop interface, that is intuitive, easy to use and speeds up data pipeline development.
Input / Output
Connect, configure and save for later connections to a variety of popular data sources.
5+ Transformations
Transform, filter and join your data using configureable transformation nodes.
Dry / Full Run Modes
Quickly iterate on your data pipeline in dry run mode and when you are ready run all the data through.
Custom Python Lambdas
Write custom python code to transform data that is harder to deal with using the pre-built transformers.
Node Templates
Configure any node and save it as a template for later use in any graph.
Data Explorer
At any node select the data explorer to cache the full data set on the next run. After a run, select the data explorer to play around with the full data set.
Multiple Graphs & Settings
Create, update and delete multiple graphs and configure the apps run and layout settings.